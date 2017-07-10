Waffle House robbed at gunpoint in Austell

Police say they're searching for a man who robbed a Waffle House in Austell.

The robbery occurred just before 3 a.m. on July 8 at the restaurant in the 7300 block of Cityview Driver S.W.

Police say the unidentified man walked into the restaurant with a handgun and demanded money from the employees.

After receiving an unknown amount of money, the man left the restaurant on foot, according to authorities.

If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to call police at (770) 499-3945.

