Coroner: Body pulled from trunk of burned car

A Georgia coroner says a body charred beyond recognition was pulled from the trunk of a car that was found on fire.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer that the victim was male, but that is about all known so far.

He says the body was found early Monday in Columbus and will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

Bryan doesn't know whether the man was alive when the fire began.

