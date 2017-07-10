Cobb County police chief speaks out after fatal hostage situation at Marietta bank

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the shooting death of a Marine veteran who held hostages inside a Cobb County bank.

After a standoff that lasted more than three hours, a member of the Cobb County SWAT team shot the man as hostages were being released.

CBS46 wanted to know why he was shot, and we're uncovering why the officer fired when he did. We sat down with Cobb County's police chief to get answers.

"We were trying everything we could to bring this to a peaceful resolution, but he would not come out and the hostages were not being released," says Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register.

On the job just two weeks, Chief Register tells me he wishes the hostage standoff would have ended differently.

Brian Easley, 33, walked into the Wells Fargo bank claiming he had a backpack with an explosive inside, enough to level the building. With two female hostages inside, Cobb County SWAT was called in.

"Could there have been a longer conversation possibly with family or friends, or with the VA to resolve this situation without life being lost?" I asked.

"How long do you wait?" answered Chief Register. "He went into the bank around 9:30 a.m. Certainly we tried to extract the two females over three hours later."

With those hostages inside, Cobb County SWAT team members surrounded the bank.

Chief Register says there was a window of opportunity.

"We saw an opportunity to get them out...a tactical team member fired a shot and we were able to enter at that point and extract the two female hostages," says Chief Register.

That shot was fatal, killing Easley inside the bank.

Despite the man's claim that he had explosives, there were none found in his backpack.

Easley was shot as emotions run high across the country over black men being killed in officer-involved shootings. Cobb County has also been dealing with allegations of racial profiling for years.

"There are some who say if this man had not been a minority, the situation would have ended differently," I told the chief.

"In the incident that transpired last Friday, that's ridiculous," he answered. "We did not base our actions on anybody's ethnicity, skin color, anything other than what was happening at the time."

"I certainly want to address those perceptions with the community, I want to develop trust between the department and the community," added Register. "I intend to be transparent in what we do."

Chief Register says it all begins with him. He says he's working on a number of initiatives within the department, including diversity training, not just for new recruits, but for officers already in uniform. He's also trying to change the perception in the county through leadership and accountability.

