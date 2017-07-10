Cobb County police chief speaks out after fatal hostage situation at Marietta bank

The GBI is still investigating the shooting death of a Marine veteran who held hostages inside a Cobb County bank. CBS46 wanted to know why he was shot so we sat down with Cobb County's police chief to get answers.More >
Police say they're searching for a man who robbed a Waffle House in Austell. The robbery occurred just before 3 a.m. on July 8 at the restaurant in the 7300 block of Cityview Driver S.W.More >
Police say they're looking for a woman accused of robbing a bank in Kennesaw. The robbery occurred just before 11 a.m. on July 8 at the Navy Federal Credit Union.More >
Police say a man riding a motorcycle Monday was hit and killed by the driver of an SUV in Marietta.More >
With a four to six week back log of work facing them this summer, the Cobb County Department of Transportation's Road Maintenance Division finds itself short at least nine workers.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to ride along with Douglasville Police as they cracked down on a large gang sweep one day.More >
College Park police report a woman in her early 20s was shot to death last Saturday night.More >
The attorney for a fired security manager at Phillips Arena has responded to Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed after a spokesperson for the mayor said that claims related to Reed in a discrimination lawsuit against the Atlanta Hawks were false.More >
