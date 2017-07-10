Delta: Evacuation of control center causing delays, cancellations

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines says it's experiencing delays after an FAA Air Traffic Control Center was evacuated in Leesburg, Virginia.

A spokesperson with Delta says a "significant number of airports in the Mid-Atlantic region" are being impacted, including major Washington, D.C. airports.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and New York LaGuardia are experiencing congestion, according to the spokesperson.

Delta says five flights have been canceled as of 10 p.m. ET.

The airline says it's issuing a change fee wavier for those traveling to, from or through Baltimore-Washington, Washington-Dulles or Washington-Reagan airports from July 10-11.

More information on the wavier can be found at Delta.com.

