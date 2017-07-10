Hot, humid with isolated storms in Atlanta Tuesday

Expect another hot and humid day in Atlanta Tuesday with isolated storms in the afternoon and evening.

Will it rain?

Yes

What you need to know

Our summer pattern will continue in metro Atlanta: a combination of heat and moisture will produce pop-up storms with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Widespread severe weather isn't expected, however, an isolated severe storm isn't impossible with damaging winds capable of bringing trees down.

The risk of storms will be higher during the late afternoon and evening hours with any isolated storms dissipating after sunset.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly sunny. 72° Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.



Mostly sunny. 87° Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.



Isolated storm possible. 89° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Isolated storm possible. 91° South wind from 5-10 mph.



Isolated storm possible. 86° Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly clear. 76° Southeast wind from 0-5 mph.

Sunset Tuesday

8:50 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Wednesday

