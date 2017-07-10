Fourth teen dies after crash in northeast Georgia

A fourth teen has died following a crash in northeast Georgia on June 30.

The crash occurred on Brookhaven Circle Stephens County, which is about 95 miles northeast of Atlanta.

According to a police report from Georgia State Patrol, the driver of a vehicle crashed while "trying to negotiate a right curve" and ended up hitting several trees and overturning.

The Gainesville Times reported that 18-year-old Tristin Helton, 16-year-old Kennedy Wright and 17-year-old Macklen-Jace Alexander were killed in the crash.

The Stephens County Corners Office confirmed on July 7 that Kainan Greenhad succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.