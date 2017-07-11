Blaze breaks out at DeKalb County apartment complex

A firefighter sustained minor injuries during a blaze at an apartment complex in DeKalb County that saw large flames shooting into the sky and huge plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

The fire broke out at the Shallowford Garden Apartment on the 3600 block of Shallowford Road early Tuesday morning.

The firefighter was being evaluated for possible heat exposure.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

