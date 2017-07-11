Funeral plans announced for father, children allegedly stabbed to death by mother

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Gwinnett County father and four children who were found stabbed to death in their home on July 6.

Officers were called to the family home on Emory Lane in Loganville just before 5 a.m. for a stabbing call. When they arrived on scene, they found the man, identified as 33 year-old Martin Romero and four children deceased.

The children killed were identified as 10-year-old Isabela Martinez, 7-year-old Dacota Romero, 2-year-old Axel Romero and 4-year-old Dillan Martin-Romero. The fifth child who was taken to the hospital has been identified as 9-year-old Diana Romero.

The wake for the Romero family is scheduled for Wednesday night at the Byrd and Flanigan Crematory and Funeral Service on Hurricane Shoals Road in Lawrenceville. The funeral will take place on Thursday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church on Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville.

Isabel Martinez was taken into custody and is being held in the Gwinnett County jail without bond. A judge appointed a lawyer for her on Monday although she declined representation during a court appearance last Friday.

Relatives tell CBS46 News that Isabel Martinez was extremely depressed after the death of her father.

