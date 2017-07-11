Funeral plans announced for father, children allegedly stabbed to death by mother

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Gwinnett County father and four children who were found stabbed to death in their home on July 6.More >
The City of Peachtree Corners knew it had a traffic bottle neck at the ramp from Peachtree Parkway to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard southbound.More >
A Georgia trucker accused of having struck and killed his wife with his truck in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania hotel has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.More >
Nine year-old Diana Romero, the sole survivor of an attack which investigators believe was carried out by the girl's mother on the entire family, was awake and talking in the hospital Friday afternoon.More >
The woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and children was advised by the judge to stop "playing to the camera" during her first appearance in court.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
A jailer with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting inmates.More >
College Park police report a woman in her early 20s was shot to death last Saturday night.More >
CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to ride along with Douglasville Police as they cracked down on a large gang sweep one day.More >
