Teen girl, man shot, prompting standoff at Atlanta home

A teenage girl and a man were shot overnight, prompting a standoff at a home in northwest Atlanta.

The victims were shot on the sidewalk of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard near Cairo Street. at about 1 a.m. The suspects then fled into a nearby home, witnesses said. Arriving officers requested help from an Atlanta police tactical team which surrounded the home.

After hours of negotiation, seven young men surrendered to police and were handcuffed for questioning. They range in age from 14 to 23, police said.

The street was blocked off for several hours as officers investigated the situation.

Both victims are listed in good condition at an area hospital, police said.

"I'm very pleased with the outcome of this," said Capt. James D. Patterson of the Atlanta Police Department. "Our victims are safe and are receiving treatment. We have suspects in custody. There have been no other injuries to police or the citizens or residents in the city of Atlanta."

It is unclear who shot the victims, Patterson said. Officers served a search warrant at the home and found a high-powered air rifle. They weren't sure whether it was the gun used to shoot the victims.

