Bride surprised at wedding by recipient of her son's donated heart

A bride received the surprise of a lifetime when a man, who was the recipient of a heart donated by her son, was able to attend her wedding.

Although her son was unable to make the wedding, he was there in spirit, thanks to the groom.

Becky Turney was getting ready for her wedding day and was about to exchange vows when she was surprised by Jacob Kilby, the man who received her deceased child's heart.

The encounter was made possible by the groom, Kelly Turney. Kelly stopped the wedding to introduce Kilby and the tears began to flow.

