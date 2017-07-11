LL Cool J asking for help for actress allegedly "strung out in Atlanta"

Actor and hip-hop mogul LL Cool J put a call-out on Instagram, asking for help in locating an actress he previously worked with who is allegedly under the influence of drugs and has been seen roaming around Atlanta's east side.

LL Cool J wrote a post on Instagram Monday, asking "If someone has a contact on Maia, please let me know." Maia is actress Maia Campbell, who starred with him on the comedy series "In The House", which ran on NBC network from 1995-1999.

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

Campbell has also been in several other movies and television shows, including "Poetic Justice", "Beverly Hills 90210" and "Moesha". She also appeared in the show "Iyanla: Fix My Life", which aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network. In the episode that aired in 2012, Campbell talks publicly about her struggles with addiction.

According to the website "Straight From the A", Campbell has been seen "milling around on the east side of Atlanta" and is apparently "under the infuence of something".

The website also claims that Campbell has lost several of her front teeth. A video posted to YouTube by StraightFromTheA allegedly shows Campbell asking for powder and crack.

Watch the video below (WARNING: Video contains graphic language and images)

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.