Woman allegedly shoots man in parking lot Target in DeKalb County

Police are investigating after a man was allegedly shot by a woman in the parking lot of a Target location in DeKalb County Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Target on Lavista Road near the Northlake Mall. The man then ran inside the store to get help.

He was taken to an area hospital where he is said to be in critical but stable condition.

CBS46 is working to obtain additional information and will provide updates as new information is learned.

