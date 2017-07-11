Woman allegedly shoots man in parking lot Target in DeKalb County

Police are investigating after a man was allegedly shot by a woman in the parking lot of a Target location in DeKalb County Tuesday morning.More >
A teenage girl and a man were shot overnight, prompting a standoff at a home in northwest Atlanta.More >
A jailer with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting inmates.More >
Police say they're searching for a man who robbed a Waffle House in Austell. The robbery occurred just before 3 a.m. on July 8 at the restaurant in the 7300 block of Cityview Driver S.W.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
A firefighter sustained minor injuries during a blaze at an apartment complex in DeKalb County that saw large flames shooting into the sky and huge plumes of smoke billowing into the air.More >
Currently, not all of the items DeKalb County residents put in their recycling bins get recycled. CBS46 found that glass residents leave for recycling, goes right to the landfill.More >
If you're still using the older blue breeze cards from MARTA, it's time to replace it! Starting Monday, the blue cards will no longer work as the transit service switches completely to its newer silver cards.More >
A DeKalb County family says they're lucky after a tree crushed part of their house.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Actor and hip-hop mogul LL Cool J is asking for help in locating an actress he previously worked with who is allegedly under the influence of drugs and has been seen roaming around Atlanta's east side.More >
A jailer with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting inmates.More >
Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Gwinnett County father and four children who were found stabbed to death in their home on July 6.More >
