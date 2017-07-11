Mother arrested after child’s friend fatally shoots himself in her apartment

Jones was transported to the Fulton County Jail without incident and booked on charges of reckless conduct, involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children in the first degree.

On Monday, July 10, Atlanta Police Homicide secured warrants for Shatora Jones, 31, who was the resident of the apartment where the shooting took place and the mother of two of the children who were present.

Atlanta Police arrested a woman Monday connected to a shooting incident that happened earlier in July at an apartment.

On Sunday, July 4, Atlanta Police responded to 2591 Ethridge Drive regarding a shooting.

According to three juvenile witnesses, the victim retrieved the gun from a back room.

They found a 10-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his head and left index finger.

He was taken to Grady Memorial hospital where he later died.

Jones was not the mother of the shooting victim.

