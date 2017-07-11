Mother arrested after child’s friend fatally shoots himself in her apartment

Atlanta Police arrested a woman Monday connected to a shooting incident that happened earlier in July at an apartment.More >
Atlanta Police arrested a woman Monday connected to a shooting incident that happened earlier in July at an apartment.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during an alleged road rage incident in the parking lot of a Target location in DeKalb County Tuesday morning.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during an alleged road rage incident in the parking lot of a Target location in DeKalb County Tuesday morning.More >
A teenage girl and a man were shot overnight, prompting a standoff at a home in northwest Atlanta.More >
A teenage girl and a man were shot overnight, prompting a standoff at a home in northwest Atlanta.More >
A jailer with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting inmates.More >
A jailer with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting inmates.More >
Police say they're searching for a man who robbed a Waffle House in Austell. The robbery occurred just before 3 a.m. on July 8 at the restaurant in the 7300 block of Cityview Driver S.W.More >
Police say they're searching for a man who robbed a Waffle House in Austell. The robbery occurred just before 3 a.m. on July 8 at the restaurant in the 7300 block of Cityview Driver S.W.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
Actor and hip-hop mogul LL Cool J is asking for help in locating an actress he previously worked with who is allegedly under the influence of drugs and has been seen roaming around Atlanta's east side.More >
Actor and hip-hop mogul LL Cool J is asking for help in locating an actress he previously worked with who is allegedly under the influence of drugs and has been seen roaming around Atlanta's east side.More >
A jailer with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting inmates.More >
A jailer with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting inmates.More >
Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Gwinnett County father and four children who were found stabbed to death in their home on July 6.More >
Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Gwinnett County father and four children who were found stabbed to death in their home on July 6.More >