Woman struck and killed walking along Piedmont Avenue

A woman is dead after she was struck and killed while walking along Piedmont Avenue Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection with Morosgo Drive near the Lindbergh Center MARTA station in Atlanta.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle that struck the woman will face charges.

