Cobb County man sentenced to prison for failing to register as a sex offender

Frederick Summerset is sentenced to two years for failing to register as a convicted sex offender after moving from Minnesota to Cobb County.

“This defendant was convicted of violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act,” said U. S. Attorney John Horn. “The purpose of this Act is to prevent convicted sex offenders, like Summerset, from living or working around children. It also allows citizens to remain informed about sex offenders who might live near them.”

In November 2011, Summerset,34, committed a sex offense against a child leading to a lifelong registration as a sex offender.

“Many parents want to know when a sex offender moves into their area. When a convicted sex offender does not register their address, it denies the community their right to know. Also it hinders law enforcement’s ability to ensure that the sex offender is not in violation of other provisions of the Sex Offender Act,” said Beverly Harvard, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Georgia.

When Summerset was released from prison in August 2104, he registered as required but once he moved in he did not because he suspected that Minnesota had a warrant for his arrest. h

After serving his sentenced, Summerset will be placed under a five year supervision.

