Rainbow crosswalks in Atlanta to cost nearly $200,000

The cost to install the rainbow crosswalks at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue cost the City of Atlanta nearly $200,000.

The installation of this year’s permanent rainbow crosswalks started on July 1.

The hefty price tag includes a year of maintenance and upkeep from contractors before the city's Public Works crews take responsibility for them next year, city officials said.

Mayor Kasim Reed felt it was important to make a memorial in Atlanta for the first anniversary of the Pulse Massacre in Orlando.

"It's approximately $198,000, is comfortable, we certainly can afford it do it , here's overwhelming support within the Atlanta City Council to do it" said Mayor Reed.

Forsyth Fabrics in West Midtown appreciates the symbol of unity the city is devoting to midtown, but Robin Chandler says those resources could help fix pot holes and the roads on Huff Road because they are in bad shape.

"I think what they did was a great thing, but if they got $200,000 on painting a rainbow, they can start fixing our roads right here," said Chandler. "It’s a lot of wear and tear on our cars and customers cars on a daily basis"

Mayor Reed says this project does not take away from the funding in place for repairing Atlanta's roads. "To folks who talk about potholes and other things, it’s a false choice, because we did the rainbow doesn’t mean we’re not filling potholes."

The life expectancy of the crosswalk is 10 years.

