Movie filming hurting small businesses in Atlanta

David Jackson owns Café Lucia, a coffee shop on Walton Street in downtown Atlanta. Although he's not within a road closure, he said filming is costing him big time.

"Last month [$4,000]," he said. "This month I'm looking at taking anywhere from three and five again."

It's a lot of lost revenue so CBS46 wanted to know if anyone was going to help him out. We contacted Pinewood Studios who believes Jackson's decrease in business may have something to do with the time of year. In an email, a location manager said he "may have seen a drop of his business, but to clarify, our first two weeks of prep on Walton St. coincided with GSU getting out of school."

Jackson said he was offered $250 for the inconvenience, which he says wouldn't even pay his electric bill for the month.

"It's just sad to see them mess something up for so many amazing productions that have come before them and laid such positive groundwork," he said.

We've learned store owners whose businesses are on set were given a check by the movie studio, an attempt to cover lost revenue.

James Lee, of Walton Food Mart, got one but said the money wasn't enough. He said he also worries about the impact on his business, even when filming is done.

"Hopefully customers come back but I doubt it," he said. "There's a lot of places they can go."

CBS46 contacted the mayor's office to ask for a response. We received a statement reading in part, "The Mayor's Office of Film and Entertainment works hand-in-hand with the communities and businesses that might be impacted by the work of film and television production companies."

