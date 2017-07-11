Police search for missing 14-month-old twins in Clayton County - CBS46 News

Police search for missing 14-month-old twins in Clayton County

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: Clayton County Police Department) (Source: Clayton County Police Department)
(Source: Clayton County Police Department) (Source: Clayton County Police Department)
RIVERDALE, GA (CBS46) -

Police are searching for 14-month-old twins out of Clayton County.

Kaleel and Kaden Wilson were last seen at 269 Highway 138 in Riverdale.

One of the kids is on oxygen and feeding tubes. 

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Kamiyah Wilson.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46