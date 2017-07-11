14-month-old twins missing from Clayton County found safe, mother arrested

A pair of 14-month-old twins reported missing from Clayton County are now safe.

If you received an alert on you phone, Tuesday afternoon, it was about Kaleel and Kaden Wilson.

Police were about the pair because they were born premature, and require feeding tubes and oxygen tanks to live.

Their grandmother told investigators the infants' mother, Ka'Miyah Wilson, disappeared with the babies, Friday, and left their feeding tube behind.

Wilson and her children were located Tuesday evening in DeKalb County, where she was arrested for child cruelty.

It's a happy ending, but several questions remain about this incident, most notably, why was the public notified on Tuesday if the children were missing and believed to be in danger on Friday?

CBS46 is working to get that answer from Clayton County Police.

