DeKalb Father indicted for the murder of his son

A DeKalb County Grand Jury has a indicted a Decatur man in connection with the drowning and death of his adopted son, Kentae Williams.

On Tuesday July 11 Leon Williams, 43, received a seven count indictment including Malice Murder and Aggravated Assault-Family Violence.

Ten year old Kentae Williams died on April 28, 2017.

According to the investigation, neighbors saw Defendant Williams threatening and yelling at the child while dragging him by the neck into their apartment home.

Defendant Williams proceeds to beat the child, runs hot water over his feet causing second degree burns. He then submerges the child's head in water causing unconsciousness.

Emergency crews were called and the child was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The following day the abuser was arrested and remains in jail without bond.

