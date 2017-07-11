Police: Man with weapon refuses to leave Atlanta home - CBS46 News

Police: Man with weapon refuses to leave Atlanta home

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Police say they have responded to a home in southwest Atlanta because a man with a weapon is refusing to leave the home.

The incident is in the 500 block of Whitehall Street SW.

CBS46 has reached out to authorities for additional information.

Check back with CBS46.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46