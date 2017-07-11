Former police officer on trial, accused of using excessive force

The video captured from a security camera at an Atlanta Walmart showed every strike Tyrone Carnegay suffered at the hands of former Atlanta police sergeant Trevor King.

U.S. Attorneys have charged King with excessive force under color of law. They said the baton beating was so brutal, it broke Carnegay’s leg.

According to court records, it all happened when King, who was working as off-duty security, believed Carnegay stole a tomato.

Criminal defense attorney Sara Becker said she’s surprised King went to trial.

“I think it will be a tough case," said Becker, “When you've got a jury, law enforcement officers have a good bit of credibility. However, overcoming what I saw in that video would be pretty tough.”

In searching through the Atlanta Police Department’s policy manual, CBS46 found out that “employees are expressly prohibited from the unnecessary or unreasonable use of force against any person or property.”

King's attorneys plan to prove his actions were necessary to make an arrest.

King retired from the Atlanta police force in the middle of the department’s internal review. A spokesperson says the investigation is therefore closed.

