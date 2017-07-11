New Jersey murder suspect caught in Atlanta

A murder suspect wanted out of New Jersey was caught in Atlanta Tuesday.

Raheem Rudd, 24, was arrested after a short chase on 14th Street and Barnes Street in Atlanta, according to a spokesperson with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The spokesperson says Rudd was charged with the murder of Kevin Barber from Jan. 22 in New Jersey.

Rudd is being held in the Fulton County Detention Facility, where he is waiting to be taken back to New Jersey.

