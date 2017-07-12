Flag causes problems with man's Home Owner's Association

CBS46 is going in-depth in part of our year-long examination of Georgia's juvenile justice system. We pulled the hard numbers and learned that crime often begins with those born into trouble.More >
CBS46 is going in-depth in part of our year-long examination of Georgia's juvenile justice system. We pulled the hard numbers and learned that crime often begins with those born into trouble.More >
Protesters chant in unison, “What do we want? Town hall! When do we want it? Now!” That was the scene of a health care protest outside of Senator David Perdue’s office in Buckhead.More >
Protesters chant in unison, “What do we want? Town hall! When do we want it? Now!” That was the scene of a health care protest outside of Senator David Perdue’s office in Buckhead.More >
CBS46 is taking a closer look at a metro Atlanta man's argument with his Home Owner's Association. Something similar may have happened to you before.More >
CBS46 is taking a closer look at a metro Atlanta man's argument with his Home Owner's Association. Something similar may have happened to you before.More >
A murder suspect wanted out of New Jersey was caught in Atlanta Tuesday.More >
A murder suspect wanted out of New Jersey was caught in Atlanta Tuesday.More >
Police say a man has held himself up inside a building after leading police on a chase in Atlanta.More >
Police say a man has held himself up inside a building after leading police on a chase in Atlanta.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Actor and hip-hop mogul LL Cool J is asking for help in locating an actress he previously worked with who is allegedly under the influence of drugs and has been seen roaming around Atlanta's east side.More >
Actor and hip-hop mogul LL Cool J is asking for help in locating an actress he previously worked with who is allegedly under the influence of drugs and has been seen roaming around Atlanta's east side.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >