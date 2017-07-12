Man indicted on murder charges in drowning death of son

A DeKalb County man has been indicted on murder charges in the drowning death of his adopted 10 year-old son in April.

Leon Williams Sr. is facing seven charges, including murder and child cruelty in the incident, which allegedly happened on April 28.

Police say Williams began performing CPR after finding his adopted son, Kentae Williams, unresponsive.

Kentae later died at the hospital.

A witness told police she overheard Williams telling his son earlier in the day that "You are going to die tonight".

Williams remains jailed and he was not issued a bond in the case.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.