Prostitution ring busted less than 1,000 feet from police station

By WGCL Digital Team
CANTON, GA (CBS46) -

Four men and one woman have been arrested in connection to a prostitution ring just steps away from a Cherokee County police station.

After a month long investigation by the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, United States Department of Homeland Security and the Canton Police Department, the five people were taken into custody and charged.

The home used in the ring was located at 310 Archer Street in Canton, which is less than 1,000 feet from the police station. The following people have been charged in connection to the case.

  • Aroldo Roca-Lara, 31, Possession of Cocaine and Misdemeanor Obstruction
  • Jesus Benigno Hernandez Velazquez, 52, Keeping a Place of Prostitution 
  • Alicia Navarro Flores, 32, Prostitution 
  • Roberto Chavez-Duran, 38, Pimping and Making False Statements
  • Juan Escabar-Tercero, 48, Pimping 

