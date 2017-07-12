Ex-college basketball star arrested on probation violation

A former Providence College basketball star has been arrested in Rhode Island as a probation violator in connection with a statutory rape case in Georgia.

An arrest report says 46-year-old Abdul Abdullah, of Providence, was taken into custody Monday in Cranston on a warrant from the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office.

Court records show Abdullah was charged with statutory rape in 2003. He pleaded guilty and received prison time.

It couldn't be determined Tuesday if Abdullah has an attorney. He faces extradition to Georgia.

Abdullah is a member of the New England Basketball Hall of Fame. He played for Providence College from 1992 to 1994, helping win the school's only Big East Tournament title.

He also worked as an assistant basketball coach at Brown University from July 2010 to May 2012.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.