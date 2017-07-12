Trial begins for man accused in death of McDonough councilwoman's brother

The trial begins for a man who police say shot and killed a McDonough city councilwoman's brother following an argument at a sports bar in October of 2015.

Julian Redding is accused of fatally shooting Prince Varner after an argument at the Red Zone Sports Bar on Highway 20 in McDonough.

Police say both men left, Redding allegedly retrieved a gun and followed Prince Varner back into the bar, shooting him multiple times. They also say the shooting may have been from an earlier confrontation about "damaged property."

Prince Varner was the brother of McDonough city councilwoman Kamali Varner.

Redding has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

