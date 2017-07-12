Man sentenced after failing to register as sex offender in Cobb County

A man will spend the next two years in prison after failing to register as a sex offender after moving from Minnesota to Cobb County. Frederick Laron Summerset, 34,More >
Atlanta Police arrested a woman Monday connected to a shooting incident that happened earlier in July at an apartment.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
Four men and one woman have been arrested in connection to a prostitution ring just steps away from a Cherokee County police station.More >
The search continues for a man who held himself up inside a building after leading police on a chase in Atlanta on Tuesday.More >
The GBI is still investigating the shooting death of a Marine veteran who held hostages inside a Cobb County bank. CBS46 wanted to know why he was shot so we sat down with Cobb County's police chief to get answers.More >
Police say they're searching for a man who robbed a Waffle House in Austell. The robbery occurred just before 3 a.m. on July 8 at the restaurant in the 7300 block of Cityview Driver S.W.More >
Police say they're looking for a woman accused of robbing a bank in Kennesaw. The robbery occurred just before 11 a.m. on July 8 at the Navy Federal Credit Union.More >
Police say a man riding a motorcycle Monday was hit and killed by the driver of an SUV in Marietta.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Actor and hip-hop mogul LL Cool J is asking for help in locating an actress he previously worked with who is allegedly under the influence of drugs and has been seen roaming around Atlanta's east side.More >
A pair of 14-month-old twins reported missing from Clayton County are now safe.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
