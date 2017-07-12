Man sentenced after failing to register as sex offender in Cobb County

A man will spend the next two years in prison after failing to register as a sex offender after moving from Minnesota to Cobb County.

Frederick Laron Summerset, 34, was sentenced to also serve five years of supervised release after he completes his prison sentence. Summerset was convicted in November of 2011 of committing a sex crime against a child. He initially complied but after moving from Minnesota to Cobb County in 2016, he failed to do so.

This defendant was convicted of violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act,” said U. S. Attorney John Horn. “The purpose of this Act is to prevent convicted sex offenders, like Summerset, from living or working around children. It also allows citizens to remain informed about sex offenders who might live near them.”

Summerset was convicted on April 19.

