Missing man with Alzheimer's passes away after being found

A man suffering with Alzheimer's disease reported missing on Sunday has passed away after being located on Tuesday.

Antonio Albares Padilla, 70, was last seen walked away from his home on Landrum Road near the Oconee National Forest Sunday morning. According to the Green County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Padilla was later found and passed away.

It is unclear if he was found dead or if he later died at a hospital after being located.

The department's Facebook post reads "It is with a heavy heart that we have to tell you that Mr. Padilla has been located and unfortunately he has passed away. We are praying for the family in their difficult time and are very sad to report this news."

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

