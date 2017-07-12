8 year-old girl critically injured following metro Atlanta crash

An 8 year-old Kentucky girl is fighting for her life at Egleston Hospital in Atlanta after her and her family were involved in a crash along I-75 on their way back home from vacationing in Florida.

Jacie Williamson suffered a Barial skull fracture and is currently at Egleston Children's Hospital in Atlanta battling to recover from injuries sustained in the crash on July 6. Jacie also has brain swelling, several broken bones and both lungs were punctured and collapsed.

Doctors say she initially suffered a stroke on her left side but she has since opened her eyes and moved all four extremities. She also squeezed her mother's hand and continues to fight.

Jacie's mother, Miranda Williamson sustained broken ribs and actually had a muscle torn from her collarbone. Her father Joshua had several bruises and cuts on his hand and her sister Jaydn had facial injuries and had to have surgery to remove glass from her arm.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for help with medical bills. A Facebook page has also been created called Pray For Jacie.

Jacie's mother posted a Facebook live video Tuesday night with an update on her condition.

