Several metro Atlanta landfills closed, neighborhood pickups delayed

Several metro Atlanta landfills are currently closed after the recent weather has caused muddy conditions that aren't allowing trash trucks to dump their loads.

Cox Sanitation representatives confirmed to CBS46 News that pathways leading to dumping areas have gotten so muddy, that trash trucks are continually becoming stuck and it takes as many as two to three hours to free them.

Transfer stations in Alpharetta, Marietta, Norcross and Woodstock are backed up because trucks are unable to transfer garbage to the dumping locations. That has resulted in several metro Atlanta neighborhoods having their trash pick-up delayed.

It is unclear when the landfills are expected to reopen. Companies are working to alleviate the issue.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.