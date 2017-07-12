Former Atlanta attorney charged with 32 counts of theft

A Fulton County Grand Jury has indicted a former Atlanta attorney who specialized in foreclosure matters after they say he misappropriated nearly $300,000 from dozens of victims.

Robert Thompson Jr., 65, faces 30 counts of theft by taking by fiduciary and two counts of forgery.

The indictment states the Atlanta Police Department started receiving complaints from seven of Thompson's clients. Detectives discovered he misappropriated $75,147 clients paid to him in exchange for legal representation.

When the case was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors and investigators identified 22 new additional victims. The investigation by the DA’s office revealed Thompson misappropriated $191,105.00 from the 22 new victims.

The Supreme Court of Georgia disbarred Thompson on February 2, 2015, after nearly 40 years of practicing law in Georgia.

Thompson could face 480 years in prison.

