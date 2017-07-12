Man convicted of sex trafficking, pimping 14-year-old

A College Park man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was found guilty by a jury in a human trafficking case.

Christopher Tallington, 27, was convicted of trafficking for sexual servitude, pimping, pandering, statutory rape, child molestation, sexual exploitation of a minor, and simple battery.

College Park Police responded to a “domestic dispute” call at the Exxon gas station located at the 5000 block of Old National Highway, January 26, 2016. When officers approached Tallington, he stated that he was engaged in a verbal and physical dispute with the victim because she broke his phone.

A witness at the scene reported to police that he saw the defendant grab the victim by the neck as she screamed out, “Let me go! Get off of me! Help!”

During the investigation, police discovered the victim was only 14 years old at the time she met the defendant in December 2015. The victim disclosed to law enforcement officers that she had sexual intercourse with the defendant at three different hotels in the area of Old National Highway between December 2015 and January 2016.

Police also learned that the defendant used these hotel rooms for the purpose of selling the victim for sex with other men in exchange for money. The defendant also posted numerous advertisements on Backpage.com showing pictures of the victim and soliciting men for sex.

In a search of the defendant’s phone, police also located several lewd pictures and videos taken by Tallington.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.