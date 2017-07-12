Five-vehicle crash injures two people

A tractor trailer and a box truck were among five vehicles involved in a crash in Dacula, Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred on Highway 316 westbound at Harbins Road around 9:30 a.m.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, the discovered a box truck overturned and a total of seven people complaining of injuries that were considered non-life threatening. Two of the five people were transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.

The Gwinnett County Fire Department's hazardous materials unit responded to the scene due to an oil leak on the ground from the vehicles involved.

