Photos released of man accused of several hotel thefts

The Atlanta Police Department has released photos of a man they say is responsible for several hotel thefts in the downtown district.

According to police, a casually dressed suspect would enter the Marriott Hotel between 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and would leave with laptops and book bags left unattended during lunch time.

The male is witnessed on video with the victim’s belongings in his hand as he exits the building. Within the past two weeks the suspect has started targeting other hotels such as the Westin where he was able to remove two laptops.

Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

