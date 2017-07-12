Atlanta cyclists react to driver's "punishment pass" caught on video

A bicyclist's helmet camera caught an SUV hitting his friend as the two were riding along a highway in Tennessee.

The rider was able to get back on his feet after taking a hard fall, but the driver kept on going.

Police later caught up with that driver, and in his first statement to officers, he told them he thought someone threw a bicycle at his SUV.

People in Atlanta are reacting to the video, which is now heavily circulating the internet. Some tell CBS46 the move performed by this driver reminds them of things they've seen in this region too.

Bruce Hagen of bikelaw.com says there's a term for what's going in this video, called a punishment pass. Where a driver lets out his or her frustration about having to wait behind the slow moving bicycle.

Hagen laments, "the penalties [in Georgia], if it doesn't involve drugs or alcohol, are so insignificant, they don't provide any deterrent to awful behavior that is taking people's lives."

CBS46 spoke to Mary Carol Harsch, a widow whose husband was killed in a 2016 bicycle crash in Henry County.

She says the road where her husband died is similar to the one in the clip from Tennessee.

"It's the same type of road where cyclists feel like they're safe," said Harsch,

In both places, there are plenty of straightaways, with long stretches of visibility, and daylight.

Some people don't buy the Tennessee driver's story that he didn't see the biker, and they're accusing him of doing this on purpose. But Mary Carol Harsch believes when her husband, John, was the victim of plain old distracted driving.

Harsch believes the driver who hit her husband "was on the phone. I think he was not paying attention at all. I think he ran into my husband without hitting the brakes. He never saw him. He wasn't paying attention to where he's going."

The driver in the Henry County incident stayed at the scene and was charged with a misdemeanor.

Parts of Atlanta are becoming more bike-friendly. Hagen praises city planners for creating the Beltline, and designating full sections of bike lane near 10th Street near Piedmont Park where riders don't have to share with drivers. But he wishes the two were connected in a way that bypasses the busy intersection of Monroe Drive.

Cyclists need to cross that busy corner to get from one to the other, and that's the place where a Grady High School student was killed on her bicycle last year. A white "ghost bike" is chained to a pole to memorialize Alexia Hyneman.

