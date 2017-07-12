Gov. Deal sets up panel to investigate previously arrested Walton County sheriff

CBS46 has learned Governor Deal has set up a panel to investigate Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman, who was arrested on battery charges in Florida.

CBS46 first broke the story of Chapman's arrest early this month. Although the sheriff was arrested May 2016, local media were made aware of the incident July 1, 2017.

We obtained surveillance video showing Chapman and another individual involved in a bar fight at Harry's Bar in Carrabelle, just south of Tallahassee.

Many Walton County voters spoke out about the sheriff's arrest, stating they believed it was misconduct in their county. They said Chapman violated county and department policy in his bid for re-election. One resident even said the sheriff's department crossed the line during this election cycle.

"He literally came flying into the yard and the first thing out of his mouth is why I had the Keith Glass sign in my yard," said resident Billy Studdard. "That's my business. That's my first amendment right."

We are continuing to cover this story. Stay tuned to CBS46 for the latest developments.

