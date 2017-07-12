West Nile virus reported in Brookhaven

A case of the West Nile virus has been reported in Brookhaven.

A spokesperson with the city says the DeKalb County Board of Health reported that a 72-year-old man is currently being hospitalized with the virus.

Officials in DeKalb County and the city of Bookhaven have been monitoring and treating for the prevention of the virus for months, according to the spokesperson.

“In an abundance of caution, we are working with the DeKalb County Board of Health and redoubling our efforts to minimize any exposure to the West Nile virus in Brookhaven,” said City Manager Christian Sigman. “We are comparing our stormwater drainage maps with the Board of Health maps, to ensure every storm drain is treated with a larvicide which is safe for humans, but interrupts the life cycle of mosquitoes. This includes all of our parks and ponds in the City.”

