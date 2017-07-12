Tenants told to move, not told about lease deal

A Brookhaven apartment complex is coming down to make way for townhomes. Apartment residents have been given 30 days to get out. Management informed them that they needed to pay the final month's rent in full. But the lease states that residents get a 50% reduction on that rent if they move out on time. One tenant decided she'd Better Call Harry.More >
A Brookhaven apartment complex is coming down to make way for townhomes. Apartment residents have been given 30 days to get out. Management informed them that they needed to pay the final month's rent in full. But the lease states that residents get a 50% reduction on that rent if they move out on time. One tenant decided she'd Better Call Harry.More >
People living in a Hiram subdivision have been having their early morning peace (and yards) disturbed by two newcomers who moved in on Mother's Day. The nuisance makers are a rooster and a hen. One resident called Paulding County Animal Control, but got nowhere. Then she decided she'd Better Call Harry.More >
People living in a Hiram subdivision have been having their early morning peace (and yards) disturbed by two newcomers who moved in on Mother's Day. The nuisance makers are a rooster and a hen. One resident called Paulding County Animal Control, but got nowhere. Then she decided she'd Better Call Harry.More >
You've won a million dollars. You've won a car. All you need to do is to send in money to pay for taxes, to pay for shipping. It's preposterous. No legitimate sweepstakes will make you pay to collect winnings. And yet scammers still take advantage of often desperate victims. Better Call Harry has one man's story.More >
You've won a million dollars. You've won a car. All you need to do is to send in money to pay for taxes, to pay for shipping. It's preposterous. No legitimate sweepstakes will make you pay to collect winnings. And yet scammers still take advantage of often desperate victims. Better Call Harry has one man's story.More >
Better Call Harry has been following the story of a Conyers man who put down $3500 on a truck, then when the financing fell through, not only lost the truck, but his deposit as well.More >
Better Call Harry has been following the story of a Conyers man who put down $3500 on a truck, then when the financing fell through, not only lost the truck, but his deposit as well.More >
Thinking about getting tickets to next year's Masters Tournament? You'll want to watch this story about a golf-loving couple who thought they were on their way to Augusta National, but were stopped long before the first hole. Better Call Harry has what you need to know before you order tickets for any big-name event.More >
Thinking about getting tickets to next year's Masters Tournament? You'll want to watch this story about a golf-loving couple who thought they were on their way to Augusta National, but were stopped long before the first hole. Better Call Harry has what you need to know before you order tickets for any big-name event.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
Actor and hip-hop mogul LL Cool J is asking for help in locating an actress he previously worked with who is allegedly under the influence of drugs and has been seen roaming around Atlanta's east side.More >
Actor and hip-hop mogul LL Cool J is asking for help in locating an actress he previously worked with who is allegedly under the influence of drugs and has been seen roaming around Atlanta's east side.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
A pair of 14-month-old twins reported missing from Clayton County are now safe.More >
A pair of 14-month-old twins reported missing from Clayton County are now safe.More >