Tenants told to move, not told about lease deal

BROOKHAVEN, GA (CBS46) -

A Brookhaven apartment complex is coming down to make way for townhomes.

Apartment residents have been given 30 days to get out.

Management informed them that they needed to pay the final month's rent in full, but the lease states that residents get a 50 percent reduction on that rent if they move out on time.

One tenant decided she'd Better Call Harry.

