Items from the set of the popular series "Sleepy Hollow" to be auctioned

Fans of the popular series "Sleepy Hollow" have a chance to keep pieces of the show's history - forever.

A giant auction and estate sale kicks off Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at a 40,000-square-foot warehouse in Conyers. Ahlers & Ogletree Auction Gallery is hosting the sale, and the auction which starts Saturday at noon.

The series followed Ichabod Crane and his fight to end the headless horseman. It filmed in Lawerenceville and Conyers for two seasons, before it ended in May after a four year run.

