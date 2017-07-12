Body found in DeKalb County - CBS46 News

Body found in DeKalb County

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
A body was found in the southern part of DeKalb County Wednesday.

The body was found at Ward Lake around 3 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department.

Police have not released additional details at this time.

