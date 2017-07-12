Man re-captured after escaping from custody in DeKalb County

Police say a man has been re-captured after escaping from custody in DeKalb County Wednesday.

Ezell Wood, 34, ran from police as he was about to be booked into the DeKalb County Jail, according to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Police say Wood was recaptured within 15 minutes of his escape and arrested again without incident.

He is in custody on a charge of parole violation, according to authorities.

