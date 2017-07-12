Civil rights attorney says use of force by DeKalb County officer was unwarranted

Cell phone video shows DeKalb County Police Officer P.J. Larscheid striking a homeless woman with a baton inside a Chevron gas station on Glenwood Road in Decatur.

It happened on June 4, and for some it was difficult to watch the officer’s use of force.

The incident also captured the attention of civil rights attorney Mawuli Davis.

“I think people should be upset and outraged by it,” Davis said.

Davis believes the use of force was unwarranted.

“I didn’t see an attempt to resist arrest. I saw her try to shield herself from further injury,” Davis said.

According to the incident report, Katie McCrary was questioned by police after begging customers for money at the store, and that’s when she allegedly pushed the responding officer at the scene.

“He has her on the ground. He has, it appears, his body weight on her and rather than attempt to handcuff her, he’s repeatedly striking her with the baton,” Davis said.

CBS46 learned that Larscheid filed a use of force report immediately following the incident, but the department failed to obtain store surveillance video to thoroughly investigate the incident, relying solely on the officer’s account.

“They did just take his word. Unfortunately, that is how so many investigations go,” Davis said.

McCrary has a criminal history and is currently in jail for an unrelated prostitution charge.

Still, Davis thinks the officer is the one who really crossed the line.

“I think that this use of force was excessive and he should no longer be a law enforcement officer,” Davis said.

