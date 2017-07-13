Missing DeKalb County woman's remains wash ashore in Florida

Authorities and relatives are at a loss to explain how the cremated remains of a Georgia woman mysteriously washed up on a Florida Beach.More >
Authorities and relatives are at a loss to explain how the cremated remains of a Georgia woman mysteriously washed up on a Florida Beach.More >
A case of the West Nile virus has been reported in Brookhaven.More >
Cell phone video shows DeKalb County Police Officer P.J. Larscheid striking a homeless woman with a baton inside a Chevron gas station. The incident captured the attention of civil rights attorney Mawuli Davis.More >
Police say a man has been re-captured after escaping from custody in DeKalb County Wednesday.More >
A body was found in the southern part of DeKalb County Wednesday. The body was found at Ward Lake around 3 p.m.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
An 8 year-old Kentucky girl is fighting for her life at Egleston Hospital in Atlanta after her and her family were involved in a crash along I-75 on their way back home from vacationing in Florida.More >
Actor and hip-hop mogul LL Cool J is asking for help in locating an actress he previously worked with who is allegedly under the influence of drugs and has been seen roaming around Atlanta's east side.More >