Moses C. Norman dies; retired Clark Atlanta University dean

Moses C. Norman, former dean of Clark Atlanta University's School of Education and a pioneer in educational leadership in Atlanta, has died.

His son, Conrad, said his father died Tuesday at his Atlanta home. He was 82.

An alumnus of Clark Atlanta, Norman had just retired as dean of the university's School of Education on June 30.

"Today the world lost a great man, a leading educator and a well-accomplished community leader who also loved his family dearly," the family said in a statement.

Norman also was one of the first black educational leaders in the Atlanta public schools, starting out as a teacher before advancing to become one of the first African-American area superintendents and later assistant superintendent for secondary education.

