Moses C. Norman dies; retired Clark Atlanta University dean

Election officials in Fulton County will meet to discuss the closing of several precincts, raising concern among African-American voters, who may be affected disproportionately.More >
Moses C. Norman, former dean of Clark Atlanta University's School of Education and a pioneer in educational leadership in Atlanta, has died.More >
The Atlanta Police Department has released a sketch of a man they say is responsible for several hotel thefts in the downtown district.More >
Robert Thompson Jr., 65, faces 30 counts of theft by taking by fiduciary and two counts of forgery.More >
A College Park man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was found guilty by a jury in a human trafficking case.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
An 8 year-old Kentucky girl is fighting for her life at Egleston Hospital in Atlanta after her and her family were involved in a crash along I-75 on their way back home from vacationing in Florida.More >
Actor and hip-hop mogul LL Cool J is asking for help in locating an actress he previously worked with who is allegedly under the influence of drugs and has been seen roaming around Atlanta's east side.More >
