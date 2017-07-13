Closures could come to several predominantly African-American voting precincts

Election officials in Fulton County will meet to discuss the closing of several precincts, raising concern among African-American voters, who may be affected disproportionately.

The Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Fulton County Public Safety Building on Peachtree Street in Atlanta.

The board will discuss the closure of consolidation of the following precincts:

Harper Archer Middle School (84% African-American)

Towns Elementary School (88% African-American)

Aviation Community Culture Center (63% African-American)

John Birdine Neighborhood Facility (78% African-American)

Southeast Library (84% African-American)

Fickett Elementary School (87% African-American)

Southwest Art Center (88% African-American)

Peyton Forest School (84% African-American)

St. Paul's Episcopal Church (89% African-American)

As you can see in the numbers above, more than 80 percent of the voters at the precincts on the chopping block are African-American and thousands of voters would be affected.

CBS46 will be at the meeting trying to find out what the closing of the precincts would accomplish. We'll also try to determine if the closings would discourage potential voters from casting their ballots.

