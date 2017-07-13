Man who threw brick, left rats at home of E.R Mitchell to be released from jail

A man connected to the Atlanta City Hall bribery scandal is expected to be released from jail after investigators dropped the charges against him.

Shandarrick Barnes was charged with terrorist threats and criminal property damage stemming from an incident at contractor E.R. Mitchell's house in 2015. Banres admitted to throwing a brick at Mitchell's home and leaving dead rats on his doorstep. A note was also attached to the brick that read "E.R., shut your mouth. Shut up".

Mitchell plead guilty in January to bribing someone at City Hall for lucrative construction contracts. He is accused of paying over a million dollars in bribes to Atlanta city officials in exchange for building contracts.

Prior to this, Mitchell had been involved in massive building projects for the city, including Hartsfield Jackson International Airport and the Georgia World Congress Center.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.