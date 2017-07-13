Two men accused of stealing $20K in jewelry from residence

Sandy Springs Police are asking for the community's help in locating two men accused of breaking into a home and stealing nearly $20,000 in jewelry.

The burglary happened at a home on the 300 block of Brixham Court on July 8. The two men were seen on surveillance camera entering the home.

The homeowner called police to tell them he was out of town but observed the men breaking into his home on his NEST security camera system.

Police say the men gained entry by smashing a window from a rear patio door. They're only described as two white males, one of which had a short buzzed hair cut.

If you've seen the men in the video or have any information on their whereabouts, you're urged to contact Sandy Springs Police.

