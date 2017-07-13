Cobb County woman named Best Female Athlete in college sports

A Marietta native and student athlete at the University of Florida has been named the 2017 Best Female College Athlete during the annual ESPN network ESPY awards Wednesday night.

Kelly Barnhill, a sophomore pitcher on the women's softball team won the award after an outstanding year on the diamond. Barnhill is a native of Marietta and attended Pope High School.

Barnhill went 26-4 with a 0.51 earned run average in leading the team to the championship game of the women's softball NCAA tournament, where they lost to Oklahoma. This after a freshman campaign where she went 15-1 with a 1.37 ERA.

She was also a top three finalist for the USA softball player of the year and was an All-SEC first team selection.

